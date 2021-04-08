2 Huddersfield Town wonderkids we could see emerge and save the club a lot of money this summer

Huddersfield Town face a huge summer with regard to their recruitment at the John Smith’s Stadium.

A number of Carlos Corberan’s squad are out of contract in the coming months. Some will be given fresh terms, whilst others will be cut loose.

One thing that the Terriers have to consider is the young emerging talent that’s at the club at the moment, who could come into the frame and offer Corberan a different way forward in the summer rather than leaning too heavily on recruits.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green has been one young player this season that’s really stepped up and filled a void at centre-back for the Terriers, making 17 appearances under Corberan and doing well on the whole.

So, who could follow in his footsteps in the coming season?

We take a look at a couple of players…

Brahima Diarra

The teenage midfielder is a player that’s already been training with the senior side under Carlos Corberan, as he looks to offer youth as much chance as possible to get on the right progression paths.

Diarra is heavily involved in the B Team set-up at this moment in time and, given his age, has plenty of opportunity ahead of him.

If the young Frenchman can impress Corberan enough, he will get his chances and could come into the first-team fold properly before long.

Sam Peplow

Peplow was on the scoresheet yesterday as Huddersfield B Team beat Lincoln City 4-0, with Kieran Phillips scoring a hat-trick and stealing the headlines.

However, Peplow is a player that’s starting to feature a little bit more regularly now for the B Team and getting plenty of benefit from mixing with more of the senior players at Canalside.

It’s going to be interesting to see if Peplow comes into the reckoning for senior football in the coming years.