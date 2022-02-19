2 Huddersfield Town team dilemmas facing Carlos Corberan ahead of Fulham clash

Huddersfield Town travel to Fulham this lunchtime in the Sky Bet Championship.

Carlos Corberan’s side are 14 games unbeaten across all competitions and sitting fifth in the table, but Fulham are the division’s best side and currently top.

It’s going to be tough, therefore, for Huddersfield to extend that unbeaten run at Craven Cottage.

Town lost 5-1 in the reverse fixture back in August, but it has to be said that they are a far better side now and a lot more resolute.

Ahead of the game, we take a look at a couple of dilemmas Corberan has:

A more defensive system

Corberan has usually favoured a 3-4-3 or 4-3-3 this season in the Championship.

Against a Fulham side that have scored 78 goals in the season so far, you’ve got to imagine that the 3-4-3 system will be Corberan’s go-to in the capital.

Dropping in another centre-back behind two central midfielders and wing-backs feels like the way to go in this particular fixture.

Huddersfield, then, can rely on Sorba Thomas and Harry Toffolo on the counterattack from wing-back, as well as a hard-working front-three.

Pipa’s absence and Levi Colwill’s potential return only add to this system suiting the game best.

What to do with Jon Russell

Russell played alongside Jonathan Hogg and Lewis O’Brien in midfield last week as Town held Sheffield United to a goalless draw.

The towering midfielder was probably Corberan’s best player, but he might drop out of the side if the aforementioned formation is used.

Hogg and O’Brien are Corberan’s preferred pivot in midfield and they will start at lunchtime you’d imagine.

If it is to be 3-4-3, there’s the option to play Russell with O’Brien further forward, but it’s not his natural position and you’d argue Town would miss his energy in the middle.

It might be that Russell drops out, allowing O’Brien to play deeper and a more attack-minded trio to try cause Fulham some problems.