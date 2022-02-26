2 Huddersfield Town team dilemmas facing Carlos Corberan ahead of Birmingham clash

Huddersfield Town will be striving to extend their unbeaten run to 15 Championship games when they travel to Birmingham City this afternoon.

The Terriers have proven to be a difficult side to break down in recent weeks, whilst they have the quality in the final third to really punish teams.

Despite playing four games more than Bournemouth in second, they have cut the gap to just two points, with automatic promotion remaining a possibility.

Ahead of today’s clash, here are two team selection dilemmas that will be facing Carlos Corberan…

Levi Colwill to return?

It appeared that Tom Lees picked up a head injury during Huddersfield’s midweek 2-1 victory over Cardiff City.

Whilst he may be fit for a start, Lees could make way for Levi Colwill, with the 19-year-old proving to be one of the top defenders in the entire division this season.

His quality when progressing with the ball at his feet, combined with his evident defensive knowledge has seen him emerge as a real bright spark within the Huddersfield defence this season.

If deploying a three-at-the-back formation, then Colwill could also come in for Ollie Turton.

Could Carel Eiting come into the starting XI?

Again, this is likely to be determined by the formation deployed today, and should they return to a solid four at the back, then Carel Eating could come in as a third central midfielder.

Lewis O’Brien is integral to the way that the Terriers play, both in and out of possession, whilst Jon Russell has enjoyed some excellent form in recent weeks.

Whilst Jonathan Hogg has been a mainstay in the starting XI this season, he was an unused substitute against Cardiff during the week, with Eiting coming on and impressing in the second half.

Eating could see minutes from the very start today, however, it will all come down to the formation.