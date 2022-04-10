2 Huddersfield Town summer transfer decisions facing Carlos Corberan when the window opens

The summer transfer window certainly looks as though it will be a fascinating one for Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers are currently looked in a battle for a Championship play-off place, meaning it remains to be seen if they will be preparing for a campaign in the top-flight of second-tier next season.

Regardless of which division they are in however, you imagine it will be a busy window for Carlos Corberan’s side, as they look to ensure they are competitive during the 2022/23 campaign.

As a result, there are likely to be some tough calls for Corberan and co. to make, so we’ve taken a look at two transfer decisions facing Huddersfield Town, ahead of the summer transfer window.

Do they make a fresh move for Tino Anjorin?

Having joined Huddersfield on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season on the final day of the January transfer window, Anjorin has endured a frustrating spell with the Terriers so far.

Fitness issues mean that the attacking midfielder has yet to start a game for Huddersfield, while only coming off the bench on five occasions during his time with Carlos Corberan’s side.

That does mean that it is hard to see Anjorin forcing himself into the first-team picture at Chelsea next season, meaning the 20-year-old could be available again in the summer, although given the way things have gone for Anjorin at Huddersfield so far, it may be a tough call for the Terriers about whether or not to try and take advantage of that.

A new contract for Naby Sarr?

One Chelsea player whose loan move to Huddersfield has certainly worked out this season, is Levi Colwill, with the young centre back firmly establishing themselves in the Terriers’ back line.

But with that meaning a number of top clubs from across Europe are apparently interested in Colwill, it is hard to see him being back at the John Smith’s Stadium, it seems Huddersfield will need to central defensive reinforcement in the summer.

It also leaves them with a decision to make over Naby Sarr, who has been forced down the pecking order by Colwill’s arrival, and is out of contract with Huddersfield in the summer. As a result, if Huddersfield decide they do want to bring Sarr back into a more regular starting role in place of Colwill, they will have some negotiating to do over a new deal at the John Smith’s Stadium for the 28-year-old.