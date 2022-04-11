2 Huddersfield Town selection dilemmas Carlos Corberan is facing ahead of Luton showdown

Huddersfield Town will be aiming to edge closer to securing a place in the Championship play-offs this evening by securing a victory in their showdown with Luton Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

After suffering back-to-back defeats at the hands of Millwall and AFC Bournemouth, the Terriers managed to get back on track by beating Hull City earlier this month.

Currently fourth in the Championship, Huddersfield will extend the gap between them and the chasing pack to six points if they manage to overcome the threat that Luton will pose tonight.

Having witnessed his side’s display against Hull, it will be interesting to see whether Terriers head coach Carlos Corberan opts to make any changes to his team for their meeting with the Hatters.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Huddersfield selection dilemmas Corberan is facing ahead of this showdown…

Could Jonathan Hogg make his return to action in this fixture?

Having missed Huddersfield’s clash with Hull due to illness, Jonathan Hogg is set to be available for selection tonight.

The midfielder has produced some assured performances for the Terriers this season in the Championship and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.75 in this division.

Whereas Lewis O’Brien is likely to keep his place in Huddersfield’s starting eleven, Hogg could be drafted in as a replacement for Jonathan Russell.

Although Russell has impressed for the Terriers since joining the club last year, Huddersfield may need to lean on Hogg’s wealth of experience at Championship level today.

Having made 320 second-tier appearances during his career, Hogg knows exactly what it takes to deliver the goods in a game of this magnitude and thus it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Corberan gives him the nod to feature against Luton.

Will Danny Ward start for the Terriers tonight?

Danny Ward will also be available for this game after being forced to watch on from the sidelines for the club’s meeting with Hull due to illness.

Quiz: Can you name what club these Huddersfield Town one-appearance wonders play for now?

1 of 15 What club does ex-Huddersfield man Jordan Williams play for now? Sheffield Wednesday Leeds United Barnsley Sheffield United

Providing that Ward has been firing on all cylinders in training, it would be somewhat of a shock if Corberan opts against starting him up-front this evening.

A stand-out performer for Huddersfield this season, the 31-year-old has scored 13 goals in the Championship this season whilst he has also chipped in with two assists.

Having failed to find the back of the net against the Tigers, Jordan Rhodes could potentially make way for Ward.

By adding to his aforementioned goal tally this evening, Ward could help his side seal all three points in front of the club’s supporters.