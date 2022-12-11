2 Huddersfield Town players whose contract situation should be a priority

Huddersfield Town have a few players whose contract situations need sorting sooner rather than later.

A handful of players see their deals expiring at the end of the season, with some having an option in their deals to extend whilst others do not.

Here, we’re taking a look at two players whose situations should be sorted out as soon as possible…

Danny Ward

Ward has been a regular so far for Huddersfield this season and it would probably make sense to extend his contract at the club for a little while longer.

He recently turned 32 and still has a decent few years left in him in his career, should the Terriers want to keep him about for the next couple of seasons at least.

He might not be bagging goal after goal this season but you know what you get with Ward and he is a top pro, which should always count for something.

Jon Russell

Perhaps this is out of hope more than expectation.

Russell’s future is hanging in the balance at Huddersfield. He has dropped out of favour as his current contract comes to an end next summer, without a new deal being agreed.

There is an option to extend on this deal, but it seems quite possible he leaves soon, with clubs like West Brom linked.

If Huddersfield could sort something then that would be a positive, but it’s currently hard to predict whether that’ll happen.