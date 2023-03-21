Huddersfield Town gave their hopes of survival in the Championship a welcome boost heading into the March international break, beating Millwall 1-0 at The Den thanks to Danny Ward's second-half goal.

Neil Warnock's side are still bang in trouble, though, and three points adrift of safety as little over a month of the season still remains.

The club's off-field situation remains in doubt, too, with reports from The Sun detailing rival Dutch and American interest in taking over at the John Smith's Stadium.

Warnock, you'd think, won't be around to rebuild ahead of 2023/24, with all that building towards an interesting summer transfer window for Huddersfield.

We take a look at TWO players here that we feel will be keen to depart the John Smith's Stadium in the summer.

Sorba Thomas

Thomas was immense for Huddersfield last season in the Championship, scoring three goals and registering 12 assists as the club reached the play-off final.

He struggled to replicate those levels at the start of 2022/23, and his drop off was parallel to Huddersfield's as a club.

Whilst he still registered six assists and looked the part at times, he wasn't the talisman he had been under Carlos Corberan. In January, it was decided he would be allowed to depart for Blackburn Rovers on loan.

That move is one that's working out for Thomas, too, with the Wales international thriving at Ewood Park under Jon Dahl Tomasson. The transfer has seen him regain some confidence and start to look like he's enjoying his football once again as Rovers chase a place in the play-offs.

It's going to be interesting to see how receptive he is to a potential permanent move to Blackburn in the summer.

For Huddersfield, they are in a good position when it comes to Thomas' contract. He's sitting on a long-term agreement and will command a decent fee.

Lee Nicholls

This one is probably dependent on Huddersfield's relegation, it's worth noting at the start.

Nicholls is currently out injured with a shoulder issue and won't play again in 2022/23. When he next is available, Huddersfield could well be a League One side.

It's fairly obvious that Nicholls isn't a League One level goalkeeper, if anything he's closer to Premier League standard.

There's no way that Huddersfield should be able to retain him if they suffer relegation. Even if they pull off a great escape, there's scope to argue that Nicholls might look for a challenge elsewhere to match the quality of his performances.