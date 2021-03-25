2 Huddersfield Town players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from the John Smith’s Stadium

Huddersfield Town are facing a hugely important summer transfer window, with players entering the final months of their contract entering double figures.

Carlos Corberan is already leaning on a much-changed pool of players in the Championship, with the high earners that were brought in when Huddersfield were a Premier League side the more likely to be cast out this summer without the offer of a contract extension.

From the perspective of the supporters, many of those players will move on without much fuss, as Huddersfield look to continue rebuilding in the EFL under Corberan and build themselves back into a stable model outside the riches of the Premier League.

With that in mind, we identify TWO players who will be really pushing for a move this summer…

Alex Pritchard

We start with Alex Pritchard, who is out of contract at Huddersfield in the summer and drifting towards the exit door.

He was signed when the Terriers were a Premier League side, but things have not worked out for him at all during his time with the Yorkshire club.

Pritchard hasn’t had much luck with injuries, but even when he’s been fit and available, he’s struggled to really nail down a place in the side under Corberan, who has preferred the likes of Lewis O’Brien, Duane Holmes, Juninho Bacuna and Carel Eiting in his midfield.

Football League World reported earlier in the week that Queens Park Rangers were keen on reuniting Pritchard with Mark Warburton in the summer, with that pair working together previously at Brentford.

That would surely be a move that appealed to the 27-year-old.

Tommy Elphick

Elphick has had a torrid time of it since arriving at Huddersfield Town as a free agent in the summer of 2019, which has recently been documented by the defender as he discussed his injury nightmare.

Thankfully, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel now for Elphick, who has made B Team appearances in the last few weeks.

At 33, time isn’t exactly on Elphick’s side with regard to playing time, so it’s important that he gets assurances that 2021/22 will see him move back into first team contention.

Whether that’s at Huddersfield Town remains to be seen.

If it isn’t you’ve got to imagine that Elphick will be looking for a fresh opportunity elsewhere.