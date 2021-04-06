2 Huddersfield Town players who need to save their Terriers careers in the final weeks of the season

Huddersfield Town are taking it a point at a time when it comes to surviving in the Championship this season, drawing four of their last five fixtures.

Despite the failure to turn those draws into victories, Carlos Corberan’s side are starting to look like an outfit that isn’t a million miles away from securing their Championship status for another season.

When that’s confirmed, there’s going to be a chance for Huddersfield to really start planning for a key summer of decisions.

The number of out-of-contract players at the John Smith’s Stadium is remarkable, with Corberan and those on the board having a number of key decisions to make.

Some players will be easy to shift on without a second thought, but others will want to be retained by the club.

Others, though, might have some convincing to do between now and the end of the season.

We look at a couple of those here:

Yaya Sanogo

Sanogo was picked up on a free transfer earlier in 2021, arriving to bolster Huddersfield’s attacking options for the remainder of the season.

The striker has previously been on the books at Arsenal and Crystal Palace and, in truth, has had an impact on the Huddersfield squad at the moment.

He’s helped to lift pressure off Fraizer Campbell and provide an outlet to go that little bit more direct.

However, in those six appearances, the 28-year-old has failed to score a goal, passing up the perfect chance to open his account by missing a penalty against Cardiff City.

What Sanogo has to do between now and the end of the season is convince Huddersfield he can score the goals to justify sticking around longer.

That’s what Corberan needs from his strikers and Sanogo has some convincing to do in this department.

Richard Stearman

In little over a year, Stearman has managed to make 37 appearances for the Terriers in the Championship.

His experience has been key to some good results along the way and, it must be said, that earlier this season Huddersfield’s best run of results came with the centre-back in the side.

However, what Huddersfield have is a pool of young centre-backs coming through in Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Romoney Crichlow.

They should, arguably, be the club’s focus alongside Naby Sarr, which would spell bad news for Richard Keogh and Stearman.

Both Keogh and Stearman are the wrong side of 30 and have their deals running down heading into the summer, and you could be forgiven for thinking that Huddersfield might not carry one of them into the new season.

Right now, Keogh is playing more regularly than Stearman, who faces a battle to get the game time to convince again.