2 Huddersfield Town players who may never put on a Terriers shirt again and why

Huddersfield Town are wasting very little time with regard to their recruitment this summer.

We are not even at the end of May yet, but deals are in place for Matty Pearson, Jordan Rhodes and Lee Nicholls all to sign for the club on free transfers at the start of July.

It might only be free transfers Huddersfield are overseeing, but it is still good to see that the club aren’t sitting on their hands after a dismal end to 2020/21.

Work still needs to be done on the squad in terms of incomings, whilst there’s also plenty of possibility that we will see members of Carlos Corberan’s squad moved on.

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO players we expect to see leave and why:

Juninho Bacuna

Bacuna featured quite regularly for Corberan last season in the Championship, making 43 appearances, scoring five goals and registering four assists.

He was heading out of contract this summer, but Huddersfield moved to tie the midfielder down for a further 12 months.

That, though, doesn’t necessarily mean that Huddersfield will be keeping hold of the 23-year-old for 2021/22.

Your gut feeling is that if that was the case, a longer agreement than just 12 months would have been in place. Instead, this feels like it just covers Huddersfield losing a saleable asset on a free.

Bacuna could well be moved on for a small fee this summer, allowing Huddersfield the potential to bring in a fresh midfield recruit.

Richard Keogh

Keogh agreed a short-term contract with Huddersfield back in the January transfer window and, at the time of the club releasing their retained list, it was confirmed that Town were in discussions with the centre-back over a new deal.

As things stand, there’s been no agreement in place, whilst Pearson has arrived to bolster defensive options.

Richard Stearman and Christopher Schindler have left the club, but there’s still Naby Sarr, Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Romoney Crichlow on the books for next season, alongside Pearson.

Corberan might still want one more centre-back to come in this summer, but with every passing week, the chances of that player being Keogh seem slimmer.