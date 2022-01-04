2 Huddersfield Town players who may be eyeing an exit from the club this month

Huddersfield Town have confirmed that Mipo Odubeko has been recalled by West Ham United at this early stage of the January transfer window.

Odubeko has been used sparingly by Carlos Corberan in the first-half of the season, as Huddersfield press on and look to challenge for play-off football.

After six substitute appearances, Odubeko has now returned to West Ham and is the first major move in or out of the John Smith’s Stadium this month.

On the topic of transfers, as January motors on, we take a look at a couple of other players that could well be eyeing a move out of Huddersfield this month:

Ryan Schofield

The 22-year-old goalkeeper had a stint at Huddersfield’s first-choice last season, but failed to convince in difficult circumstances.

Corberan has handed Schofield just two appearances in the Championship this season, with a back injury and Lee Nicholls’ impressive start to life as a Terrier knocking him down the pecking order.

Schofield, then, is kicking his heels on the bench and waiting for another opportunity. Honestly, that’s something that doesn’t feel like it’s coming.

A loan move could really suit Schofield and Huddersfield in January, providing that Nicholls can stay fit and available.

Josh Ruffels

Ruffels was a summer signing from Oxford United and someone that, a couple of weeks ago, fans wanted to see in the side given Harry Toffolo’s struggles.

Toffolo has since chalked up four assists in four games and is back to his best. Ruffels, meanwhile, has only three appearances in the Championship under his belt.

With Aaron Rowe and Pipa back in the fold (albeit as options on the right preferably), there’s more depth than ever at wing-back for Corberan.

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with Ruffels before and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he wanted to move on swiftly this month.

