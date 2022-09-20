2 Huddersfield Town players who may already be eyeing a January exit

Huddersfield Town have endured a very difficult start to the Championship season, made tougher by the departure of Carlos Corberan from the John Smith’s Stadium less than a month before the big kick-off.

The Terriers called time of Danny Schofield’s time in the dugout last week after a defeat to Wigan Athletic and their chances of coming close to their achievements from last season, finishing third and reaching the play-off final, are very slim.

A relegation battle appears to be more realistic and after Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo were allowed to depart to further their careers in the summer, some other players may have moves in the back of their minds as we edge towards the January transfer window.

Here, we have taken a look at two Huddersfield players who may already be eyeing a January exit…

Lee Nicholls

Nicholls was one of, if not, the best goalkeepers in the division last season, and from a personal standpoint he can hold his head up amidst a tough start to the season for the team.

With club’s with deeper pockets than the Terriers having room for improvement between the sticks, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion stick out straight away, there is a chance that the 29-year-old could earn a pay rise and increase his chances of playing in the Premier League in the future with a move elsewhere in January.

Nicholls still has the best part of four seasons left on his contract, but in just their second season since relegation from the top-flight, a club like West Brom could probably get a move over the line.

Will Boyle

Will Boyle has not been able to compete for a place in the first team since arriving on a free after his deal expired at Cheltenham Town in the summer.

The 27-year-old has not started a league game this season and has missed out on the matchday squad in the last four outings.

The ball playing centre back signed a deal until the summer of 2024, and a loan move back into League One appears to be the most likely course of action come the turn of the year.