2 Huddersfield Town players who could still leave by next Friday’s 5pm deadline

Huddersfield Town have enjoyed a steady start to the season under Carlos Corberan.

Corberan suffered back-to-back defeats at the start of the season, but four points from the last two games has given Town’s start a much more positive look to it heading into October’s international break.

A win over Nottingham Forest was sweet, as was a late, late equaliser to secure a point in a Yorkshire derby with Rotherham United.

The next week will see Huddersfield’s focus lay with the transfer window. Corberan will maybe want to add a few fresh faces to his squad, but there are bound to be a couple of exits too.

Here, we identify TWO players who could well be on the way out of Huddersfield in the coming week…

Karlan Grant

Grant is still with Town and his move to West Brom hasn’t gone through yet.

Reports are suggesting that West Brom are pushing hard to sign the 23-year-old in the coming week, with Slaven Bilic keen to get his teeth into the prolific forward.

Grant bagged 19 goals for Huddersfield last season in the Championship, but Corberan hasn’t been able to call on his service as doubt surrounds his future.

It’s been a long saga, but you’d expect Grant to seal his exit this week.

Terence Kongolo

Kongolo is a player that Town want to move on , as per a Q&A with Yorkshire Live.

However, after a long stint out injured, it remains to be seen if that’s going to materialise as Premier League sides like Sheffield United weigh up a move for him.

A high earner and someone that Town want off the books, it’s not 100% but could still happen.