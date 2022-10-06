2 Huddersfield Town players who could really do with a loan move away in January

Huddersfield Town have had a very underwhelming start to their 2022/23 campaign.

After a third place finish in the Championship last season and reaching the playoff final, Carlos Corberan’s shock departure rocked the club prior to the beginning of the campaign, and his replacement, Danny Schofield, was recently dismissed after a dismal start.

New boss Mark Fotheringham duly arrived just over a week ago, with the 38-year-old signing a contract until 2025.

His first two matches – a defeat away at Reading and a draw with Luton – have left the club sitting 23rd in the division at present.

Naturally, with a new manager in charge it brings about an opportunity to impress for some of the players currently on the fringes at the club.

However, if they can’t do so, here are two Huddersfield players who could do with a loan move in January.

Will Boyle

Unfortunately for both Will Boyle and Huddersfield, the central defender’s summer move to the John Smiths Stadium does not appear to be working out.

The 27-year-old has made just four league appearances so far this campaign, with his minutes on the pitch totalling 24 minutes, as per Transfermarkt.

This comes despite Matty Pearson having been out injured, too, suggesting Boyle will be even further down the pecking order once the 29-year-old returns.

At this stage of Boyle’s career, he simply can’t be sitting around on a bench week in week out, so if by January he has not had more of a regular impact, a loan move away from the club could be good for the player.

Aaron Rowe

Versatile Terriers player Aaron Rowe is perhaps a player that could do with a loan move away in January.

This is largely due to his contributions at the John Smiths Stadium having dwindled in recent seasons.

In 2020/21 for example, he made 20 league appearances, last season he appeared just once, largely due to injury, and so far this campaign, he is yet to make an appearance.

This cannot be due to any sort of injury this campaign for the large part, though, as he has been featuring for the Terriers’ B side.

You just feel that with Ollie Turton and Kaine Kesler-Hayden ahead of him in the pecking order, at 22, a loan move away for regular senior football could be a good move at this stage.