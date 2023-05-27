It was an excellent end to the season for Huddersfield Town as they secured Championship survival.

The Terriers looked destined for League One when Neil Warnock arrived at the club in February, but the 74-year-old once again worked his magic and lead the club to safety, winning seven and drawing four of his 16 games in charge.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, prospective new Town owner Kevin Nagle is hoping to convince Warnock to stay at the club after the pair developed a good working relationship in recent months.

Barnsley's Michael Duff and Bolton Wanderers' Ian Evatt are also said to be under consideration.

Whoever takes over at the John Smith's Stadium is facing a significant rebuild after the club confirmed the departures of a number of players including Josh Ruffles, Tomas Vaclik, Florian Kamberi and Rolando Aarons at the end of their contracts, while loanees Joseph Hungbo, Matthew Lowton, Martyn Waghorn, Tino Anjorin, Anthony Knockaert and Jordan Smith will return to their parent clubs.

With the transfer window set to open, we looked at which players could also be heading out the exit door.

Who else could be leaving Huddersfield Town this summer?

Danny Ward

Ward has been a key player for the Terriers in recent years.

He scored 14 goals last season as Town reached the Championship play-off final and remained an integral part of the side this campaign, scoring five goals and registering four assists in 36 appearances.

Ward is out of contract this summer, with the club confirming they are in discussions with his representatives over a new deal, but he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

The 32-year-old was the subject of transfer interest from former club Bolton in January, but a move to the University of Bolton Stadium did not materialise.

Bolton are said to be ready to re-ignite their interest in Ward this summer as Evatt looks to strengthen his attacking options for another League One promotion push and Ward could be tempted by a return to Lancashire.

Jordan Rhodes

It has been a disappointing second spell at the John Smith's Stadium for Rhodes.

The 33-year-old returned to West Yorkshire in 2021 following his release by Sheffield Wednesday, but his game time has been limited and while he has scored six goals in 35 appearances in all competitions this season, many of those came as a substitute and he was frequently left out of the matchday squad altogether by Warnock in the latter part of the campaign.

Rhodes was linked with a move to former club Ipswich Town in November and although the Tractor Boys are unlikely to make a move now they have been promoted to the Championship, he is likely to have no shortage of suitors this summer given his prolific goalscoring record throughout his career.

If Warnock remains in charge or if he is not part of the plans of Town's new boss, it would be no surprise to see Rhodes depart this summer.