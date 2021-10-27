2 Huddersfield Town players who could be subject to January transfer interest and why

Huddersfield Town have enjoyed a positive start to the Championship season.

Carlos Corberan has been boosted by a more competitive squad and less injury worries in 2021/22, which leaves his side threatening an unlikely play-off push after 14 games.

A lot of hard work went into the summer transfer window, making sure that Huddersfield had a depth of personnel to fall back on after the struggles of last season.

Whilst that’s helped Huddersfield build some momentum at this early stage of the season, there are a couple of players kicking their heels and wondering where an opportunity is coming from.

We take a look at those players here and reason why something might give in January:

Mipo Odubeko

Whilst this isn’t exactly a Huddersfield Town player that could attract interest, it’s a scenario to keep an eye on.

Odubeko is a player that arrived at the John Smith’s Stadium to great delight. Huddersfield fans thought the West Ham loanee was going to rip up the Championship and offer them a young, vibrant attacking option.

Illness has impacted the 19-year-old getting up to speed and, as things stand, he’s managed just over an hour of football in four substitute appearances in the Championship.

There’s still time until January for Odubeko to make his impact and get ahead of Danny Ward in the pecking order. However, Corberan has been pleased with the latter’s performance levels so far and his loyalty to those senior pros won’t just go away.

West Ham can hardly be expected to be happy with Odubeko’s lack of game time so far, so it’s certainly something to keep an eye on in January.

Reece Brown

Brown is yet to feature for Huddersfield this season in any competition, despite appearing on the bench a couple of times.

The midfielder is way down the pecking order at the John Smith’s Stadium with the likes of Alex Vallejo, Jonathan Hogg, Lewis O’Brien, Scott High and Duane Holmes all options Corberan would likely play ahead of him.

The 25-year-old made 38 appearances for Peterborough United in League One last season and, having not moved out of Huddersfield on loan in the summer, he would’ve expected maybe more of a chance.

That chance doesn’t feel like it’s coming and that could lead to interest in January at the very least.

