2 Huddersfield Town players who could and maybe should be loaned out this summer

Huddersfield Town are already working towards 2022/23 as they look to bounce back after play-off heartbreak in the season gone by.

Carlos Corberan was 90 minutes – and a few VAR decisions – away from leading Huddersfield back into the Premier League, with Nottingham Forest ending that dream at Wembley last month.

Since then, Will Boyle has been re-signed by Town, who are building towards the new campaign, which gets underway at the end of July.

There’s plenty of work to do on the back of Boyle’s signing if Huddersfield are to be competitive in the top-six again, whilst there will be a few decisions to make when it comes to outgoings.

A bullish retained list has been published, but who else could be moved on?

We explore a couple of players who we feel could, and maybe should, be sent out on loan for the 2022/23 campaign:

Ryan Schofield

Lee Nicholls is firmly established as Huddersfield’s first-choice goalkeeper right now and there’s no disputing his place in the side heading into next season.

Perhaps the task for Huddersfield in the coming weeks is to identify his back-up in the transfer window. Jamal Blackman was that competition during the second-half of 2021/22, yet he’s seen his short-term contract come to an end.

Presuming Huddersfield do another piece of business in this area, it opens up the door for Schofield to move out on loan.

Schofield has had a rough introduction into senior football with Huddersfield, often playing behind a shaky defence which has led to errors.

Looking at the 22-year-old he needs first-team exposure, but he needs it away from Huddersfield in the lower leagues.

Scott High

In the event of Lewis O’Brien moving on, High is probably a contender to stick around at Huddersfield and compete for a place in midfield. He found minutes hard to come by in 2021/22, yet towards the end of the season, when he got a chance, he took it.

That being said, Huddersfield would have the cash to reinvest in the squad if O’Brien goes and fans would probably like to see the club look to bring another body into the midfield.

That could potentially leave High in a similar position to the one he found himself in last season. The midfielder made 21 appearances in the Championship but only played 1,512 minutes.

Realistically, the 21-year-old needs to be doubling that number next season and his best chance of doing that probably comes out on loan.