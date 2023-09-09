Highlights Huddersfield Town's slow summer transfer window has left the squad short and is frustrating for manager Neil Warnock.

Retaining young players like Kian Harratt has been beneficial, but other players like Kyle Hudlin and Scott High could have been loaned out.

The lack of signings in the striker position has forced Huddersfield to rely on Hudlin to pad out the squad and offer an awkward option. Similarly, Jackson might be short of opportunities at left-back.

Huddersfield Town have endured a tough start to the Sky Bet Championship season, albeit getting the better of West Bromwich Albion on the weekend heading into September's international break has given them a boost.

That result has lifted Huddersfield and leaves them with four points from their opening five games. They are, as a result of that, outside of the bottom-three.

However, there are frustrations with Warnock after such a slow summer transfer window that has, on the face of things, left his Huddersfield squad short.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Warnock said prior to the window closing: "I think we’ve lost 23 players since the end of last season, and we’ve signed four, so you’ve just got to do the best with what you've got really, and I think that's what we're doing.

"I think the staff and myself have really cued in for it. We've got some good players, and we've got to get a little bit more out of them and help them limit the mistakes."

Huddersfield Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Chris Maxwell Blackpool Permanent Ben Wiles Rotherham United Permanent Delano Burgzorg Mainz 05 Loan Tom Edwards Stoke City Loan

Huddersfield Town - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Etienne Camara Udinese Permanent (fee involved) Tomas Vaclik New England Permanent Ryan Schofield Portsmouth Permanent Matty Daly Harrogate Town Permanent Romoney Crichlow Peterborough United Permanent Danny Grant Bohemians Permanent Duane Holmes Preston North End Permanent Will Boyle Wrexham AFC Permanent Nicholas Bilokapic Peterborough United Permanent Scott High Ross County Loan Jordan Rhodes Blackpool Loan Connor Mahoney Gillingham FC Loan Kieran Phillips Shrewsbury Town Loan Tyreece Simpson Northampton Town Loan Aaron Rowe Crewe Alexandra Loan Brodie Spencer Motherwell Loan Rolando Aarons Without Club Permanent Florian Kamberi Without Club Permanent

One frustration has been the focus on retention appears to have dealt Warnock a blow when it comes to recruitment - Danny Ward, Josh Koroma and Josh Ruffels all signed contract extensions, adding to new recruits Chris Maxwell, Ben Wiles, Tom Edwards and Delano Burgzorg, but stalling other incomings.

The list of incomings has been underwhelming and it's little surprise, then, that Warnock has retained some good young players to help pad out his 20-man matchday squad.

Kian Harratt was one of those players, yet his assist for Jack Rudoni's winning goal against West Brom underlined how it was well worth Warnock keeping him around.

There are others, though, that it is a surprise to see retained, which we explore here, listing TWO names we thought the Terriers might well have loaned out:

Kyle Hudlin

Hudlin, 23, has been retained by Warnock this summer and seemingly has a part to play between now and at least the January transfer window. The towering forward has been involved in four of Huddersfield's five Championship squads this season, despite not playing a minute. He also featured from the bench and scored in the EFL Cup defeat to Middlesbrough.

The striker still looks very, very raw for Championship level, though. The bulk of his experience has come in non-league with Solihull Moors, whilst he's also had a loan spell with AFC Wimbledon that yielded nothing in terms of goals or assists in League Two; although he would score four goals in four EFL Trophy appearances.

In fairness to Huddersfield here, they've probably only retained Hudlin because of their failure to sign Warnock a striker in August, with so much pressure on Danny Ward to lead the line. Kian Harratt has done well helping him out, whilst Tyreece Simpson and Jordan Rhodes have been afforded loans elsewhere.

Had Huddersfield landed a striker late in the window, it might well have opened a door to Hudlin leaving on a loan of his own, but as it is, Warnock will be relying on him padding out his squad and offering an awkward option.

Ben Jackson

You can see the sense in Huddersfield retaining Ben Jackson.

He's a versatile option within Warnock's squad, capable of playing on either flank as a full-back or winger. In a squad that's hardly full of quality options, Jackson will have a part to play, although Huddersfield are actually quite well stocked when it comes to their full-back options, particularly on the left, where Jackson would prefer to play.

Josh Ruffels started the season there, Yuta Nakayama can also play in that position, whilst there's Jaheim Headley too. Despite the depth at left-back, Jackson has had his chances this season, albeit in different positions to where he is potentially best.

If Huddersfield could have afforded him a loan, to a club where he could play as a left-back or wing-back, it would've been ideal.

As it is, Huddersfield will be benefitting from the 22-year-old's versatility and wicked delivery.