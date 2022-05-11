2 Huddersfield Town players to watch out for next season

Huddersfield Town have enjoyed an outstanding 2021/22 season and will be optimistic about their hopes of achieving promotion via the play-offs under Carlos Corberan.

The Terriers, along with their semi final opponents Luton Town, are licking their wounds in terms of their injury list heading into the play-offs, but that will not dent the mood in the camp after finishing the campaign with six wins and one draw.

There have been a number of standout performers in the squad that have played a huge role in finishing third in the second tier, but players from the fringes have also stepped up and may need to further next season, should others move on in the summer.

Here, we have taken a look at two Huddersfield players to watch out for next season…

Jon Russell

Jon Russell has come from nowhere to become an important player heading into the play-offs after a couple of difficult seasons exiting the Chelsea youth setup.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Accrington Stanley from the Blues, only starting 12 League One matches in the entire campaign and starting on the bench 31 times under John Coleman.

Therefore, the step up to the Championship was always going to be a big ask but Russell has grown into his role within the side, earning 15 starts, the vast majority coming in the second half of the season.

With the potential that key players leave in the summer if promotion is not achieved, for example Lewis O’Brien, Russell will be someone expected to step up to take a more important role in the side heading into 2022/23.

The ultimate Huddersfield Town end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Which Premier League club is Levi Colwill on loan from? Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham West Ham

Carel Eiting

Carel Eiting has had a very intriguing career path, graduating from the Ajax youth system and the 24-year-old spent the 2020/21 season on loan at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The cultured midfielder chipped in with six goal involvements in 23 second tier outings before returning to Amsterdam at the end of the loan deal.

Eiting signed for Genk last summer but was picked up on a permanent basis by the Terriers in January, the Dutchman has been in and out of the side for the last few months, however, with a pre-season with Corberan under his belt he should be far more integral next season.