2 Huddersfield Town headaches Carlos Corberan has after defeat at Swansea City

Huddersfield Town fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Swansea City on Saturday afternoon, leaving Carlos Corberan’s side with three losses from their last four Championship fixtures.

The run of results since the September international break has dampened what’s been a really positive start to the season at the John Smith’s Stadium, where Town have threatened to establish themselves in the play-off mix.

That, then, has made this recent slump that little bit more frustrating, with struggling Nottingham Forest and Swansea getting the better of Corberan’s side.

On Saturday, Joel Piroe struck on 17 minutes to hand Huddersfield a 1-0 defeat. That goal was the difference, but the performance of the away side left a lot to be desired.

The Championship being the Championship, though, offers Huddersfield a chance to put things right. They face Blackburn Rovers tomorrow night and have ambition to get back to winning ways.

We explore a couple of headaches the head coach has right now:

An inconsistent attack

On Saturday, Huddersfield had only five attempts on the Swansea goal. Not one of those were on target, making grim reading as you compared to seven shots, six of which were on target, for the home side.

Huddersfield, ultimately, failed to test Ben Hamer in the Swansea goal and that’s a massive source of frustration.

Corberan turned to an attacking unit of Danel Sinani, Fraizer Campbell and Sorba Thomas, pushing the latter forwards after a stint at right wing-back.

There are always periods of sustained pressure when it comes to Huddersfield’s attack, but no shots on target tells you that things didn’t work out quite how Corberan might have planned at Swansea.

The personnel in the attack has come under scrutiny at times, too. The fans want to see Mipo Odubeko lead the line rather than Campbell or Danny Ward, Josh Koroma starting on the bench at Swansea was a bold call too, given he is the most natural goalscorer in this squad.

Sinani has impressed since signing, yet his performances have drifted a touch and coincided with the side’s dip in results.

Maybe the constant chopping and changing isn’t helping the attack build up any fluency at the moment. Maybe Huddersfield are just in a bad moment after a positive start.

You can’t help but feel, though, Corberan turning to a specific unit and backing them over a run of games (if injuries and fatigue allow him to do so), might just help eliminate these occasions where nothing clicks.

Potentially key absences

Both Jonathan Hogg and Lewis O’Brien were struggling with injuries at Swansea on Saturday and will be assessed by the Huddersfield medical staff today.

A quick turnaround works against Huddersfield this week, with Hogg and O’Brien potentially huge misses.

Alex Vallejo, Duane Holmes and Scott High would presumably come into contention to start against Blackburn if the pair miss out. It isn’t that Huddersfield don’t have depth, they just lack quality in depth. The trio mentioned, aren’t as influential as Hogg or O’Brien.

Blackburn are in really good form at the moment and will provide Huddersfield a testing evening whatever personnel are available.

Huddersfield’s task, though, becomes tougher without their captain and best player.

