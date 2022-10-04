2 Huddersfield Town dilemmas facing Mark Fotheringham ahead of Luton tonight

Huddersfield Town have little time to dwell on a 3-1 defeat at Reading FC, with Mark Fotheringham’s side back in action tonight in the Championship against Luton Town.

Fotheringham watched Town slip two goals down at Reading after Tom McIntyre’s goal and an own goal from Lee Nicholls.

Yakou Meite made it 3-0 to Reading before Tom Lees’ late consolation goal.

That means it’s seven defeats in 10 for Huddersfield, who remain in the bottom three.

As we mentioned at the top of the article, though, there’s little time to dwell as Huddersfield head for Kenilworth Road tonight to take on Luton.

That’s not an easy game and will present Fotheringham with a challenge to pick up his first victory.

Ahead of the game, we take a look at TWO dilemmas that are facing the Town head coach:

Etienne Camara

Huddersfield’s most recent win came against Cardiff City between Danny Schofield’s sacking and Fotheringham’s appointment.

Key that day was the performance of Etienne Camara at the base of midfield, as the 19-year-old got through a sea of work alongside David Kasumu.

Fotheringham watched that game from the Directors’ Box, so it isn’t going to be lost on him just how good the teenager was.

However, Jon Russell got the nod alongside Kasumu at Reading and a chance to finally get his season going.

Bluntly, it was a call that didn’t work and some consideration will be to making a change at Luton tonight. Jonathan Hogg returned to the bench at Reading and could come in alongside Kasumu, yet after his impact against Cardiff in that rare win, you’d like to think that it’s Camara pushing hardest for a start.

Quiz: Did Huddersfield Town win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Ashton Gate? Win Draw Loss

The system of choice

Fotheringham wants Huddersfield to be flexible between systems and the squad he has inherited is more than capable of that, having shown it under Carlos Corberan last year.

On Saturday, there was a switch between a 4-4-2 and a 3-5-2 in the defeat at Reading. Again, neither system is alien to this group of players.

It was a move away from the really obvious 4-2-3-1 that Narcis Pelach and Paul Harsley opted for in the win over Cardiff (despite what it looked like on paper). That back to basics approach brought a 1-0 win and individuals right across the pitch knew their role.

We can sympathise with Fotheringham in that he’s new to the club and still getting to know his players but it’s obvious they need to continue focusing on just getting the basics right.

A system needs to be settled on to give the players consistency. Things might start falling into place on the back of that.