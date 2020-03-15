2 hot and 2 not: The surprise players who have and haven’t impressed at Nottingham Forest this season

Nottingham Forest have had a successful season to date, and currently sit inside the play-offs with nine games of the campaign left to play.

The Reds have had a number of strong individuals in the side helping them get into the top six, whilst also having some who haven’t performed how they’d have hoped.

Here are TWO hot and TWO not from Nottingham Forest’s season so far…

Matty Cash



Cash has been unbelievable so far and looks a much improved player as he hopes to be a part of a Nottingham Forest promotion after a really good season for the individual. The right-back has been very impressive and he’s not just good in a defensive sense, he can also contribute going forward.

The player is now one of the, if not the best right-back in the Championship and he could definitely go on and play in the Premier League in the future. He’ll have a big decision to make if Forest don’t earn promotion come the end of the season.

Brice Samba

Samba has been terrific in the Forest net, and some games he wins the match for them almost single-handedly. Sometimes he can be prone to an error but overall his game has helped Sabri Lamouchi’s side in terms of both their league position and defensive confidence.

The goalkeeper looks as though he has the ability to play in the league above, and if he keeps performing like this then Forest will have a tough job of keeping him in the summer. It’s a great piece of business from the Reds and there’s no reason why he can’t become a legend at the club, having already become a fan favourite.

Arijanet Muric

The goalkeeper has played second-fiddle to Samba this season, despite starting the campaign as the first-choice keeper at the club. Muric hasn’t been good enough, and in the early Championship fixtures he was producing too many mistakes on a regular basis and it was effecting their league position.

It will be interesting to see Muric’s next move in his career as he’ll return to Manchester City after this loan spell at the Reds, it really hasn’t worked out so he’ll have some big decisions to make in the coming months.

Michael Hefele

He’s completely out of favour under Lamouchi and alongside that hasn’t had the best luck with injuries. It’s not been a season for Hefele to remember, and there’s no doubt that he’ll be on his way out of the club in the summer.

He needs to find a way to regain that same passion and form he had during his time at Huddersfield Town as that will only help him get back to the level he was playing at during that period. He does have quality but it appears as though it’s not going to be shown at Forest.