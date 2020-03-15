2 hot and 2 not: The surprise players that have and haven’t impressed at QPR this season

Queens Park Rangers have had a rather inconsistent season to date, although recently they have been much improved as they aim to finish the campaign strongly.

Mark Warburton has built a side filled with young prospects, and if he manages to keep hold of his stars then there’s no reason why QPR can’t pose a threat to the top-half in the next season.

Here are TWO hot and TWO not from the R’s rather entertaining campaign…

Can you get 100% in this QPR quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Where did Rowan Vine leave for in 2012? St Mirren St Johnstone Celtic Rangers

Bright Osayi-Samuel



The youngster has hit the scene in fine fashion and has been brilliant for QPR on the wing, his excellent play out-wide has allowed himself to become an outlet for players such as Eberechi Eze and Ilias Chair in the centre of the park.

He’s netted five times in this current campaign, whilst also earned himself eight assists through his skilful football. Osayi-Samuel has lit up performances, and shown throughout that he’s not afraid to take people on when he’s in possession.

Eberechi Eze

The 21-year-old has been simply sensational and is only getting better and better, he’s one of the best midfielders in the division and has carried this R’s side at times. Warburton has found a way to get the best out of him, and he’s showing that there is a massive career ahead of him whether it be in a QPR shirt or not.

Eze has been great in terms of his contribution going forward, he’s netted 12 times this season whilst also getting eight assists under his belt. It’s no wonder he’s been linked with so many Premier League sides over the past few months.

Todd Kane

It hasn’t quite worked out the way Kane would have hoped this season, although he has still proved to be an important member of the QPR squad. Kane hasn’t quite played as much football as he’d have wanted and at times has been playing second fiddle to the ever-improving Ryan Manning.

He was part of a run of four defeats in five and has only started one game since, as Warburton appears to be selecting others over the 26-year-old. He has made 25 appearances in the season, but he’ll be hoping to improve ahead of the next campaign if he’s to become an integral part of this side.

Joe Lumley

There’s not much you can really say about Lumley apart from that he’s had a very poor season. It may seem harsh to single out a goalkeeper but his mistakes have cost the side on so many occasions throughout the campaign and he needs to become much more consistent in the future.

He has slowly improved throughout the season, but he’ll know that overall it hasn’t been good enough and the pressure from Liam Kelly will only help him strive to become better as he still has a big future ahead of him.