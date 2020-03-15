2 hot and 2 not: The players who have and haven’t impressed at Leeds United this season

Leeds United sit top of the Championship table having returned to form following a rocky start to 2020.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season via the play-offs, but they are fully on track of reaching England’s top flight this term.

A rather rocky start to the new year saw Leeds look over their shoulders at the play-off placed sides as the gap between themselves and third place reduced.

However, five straight wins have seen them move top of the Championship table, one point ahead of West Bromwich Albion and it is the form of a number of players that has helped the Elland Road outfit to a successful few weeks.

Looking into the season so far, with a little help from Whoscored.com, we have taken a look at who has been performing well, and who has not…

HOT: Luke Ayling

Looking back over the last few weeks, Leeds’ performances and wins have notably featured some impressive displays from Ayling.

The 28-year-old has provided a superb asset for Bielsa on the right-hand side of defence, posing an attacking threat in the meantime with his four goals and three assists so far this term.

With an average rating of 7.31 out of ten per game – Ayling is currently rated as Leeds’ best performer of the season.

NOT: Jean Kevin Augustin

Augustin arrived on a six-month loan from RP Leipzig in January, but despite a wave of excitement and expectation – the former Monaco man has failed to make an impact at Elland Road.

Failing to gain a start yet with his new club, Augustin has played a role as back-up to Patrick Bamford, making just three substitute appearances.

In those three games, Augustin has had little impact, having one shot in total – and his average rating of 5.96 out of ten per game – makes him the current worst rated player in the Leeds squad.

HOT: Kalvin Phillips

It will be of no surprise that Phillips is on this list. The battling defensive midfielder has been superb for Leeds this season, playing either in central defence or just in front of the back four.

Constantly linked with a move to the Premier League, Phillips is one of those Leeds players who fully deserves promotion this term and a chance of playing in England’s top flight next season.

A rating of 7.20 out of ten per game puts Phillips second on the list of best rated Leeds players this term.

NOT: Jamie Shackleton

Young English midfielder Shackleton has been a bit-part player this term for Leeds, making four starts and appearing four times from the substitutes bench.

He has had very little impact during those games – and it is hard to see if the youngster has a future under Bielsa next season.

Gaining a rating of 6.11 per game out of ten – Shackleton will be hoping for more chances to improve his average rating this term.