2 goals, 51 recoveries: How bargain summer signing has already made a huge impact at West Brom

West Brom have enjoyed a superb start to the season, with Valerien Ismael’s side second in the table and unbeaten.

Whilst bringing Ismael to the club has transformed Albion, the players also deserve credit as they have immediately grasped the approach and demands that the Frenchman places on them.

For one player, getting to grips with Ismael’s approach will have been easier, as Alex Mowatt played for him at Oakwell.

Many felt bringing in the midfielder was a smart bit of business because he was superb for the Tykes as they reached the top six last season, impressing with his ability on the ball and the way he pressed off the ball.

And, as our graphic shows, those pre-season predictions have been accurate, as Mowatt has quickly established himself as a crucial member of this team.

Firstly, the fact he has scored two in four games is a great return and even though you can’t expect him to maintain this scoring ratio, it proves already that he will give the team a goal threat.

The two goals he has struck have shown the quality Mowatt has too, as he burst late into the box to net against Sheffield United, whilst an excellent left-foot volley gave Albion the lead at Blackburn on Saturday.

When you add in an assist, it’s been a very pleasing start in terms of productivity for the new recruit and the number of forward passes he makes suggests that number will continue to rise as the campaign progresses.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

Yet, as is the case with every player who Ismael picks, the former Leeds man offers a lot defensively.

That’s evident with the number of recoveries and interceptions that Mowatt makes, and it’s a crucial aspect of his game considering he is playing in a two-man midfield, which leaves Albion potentially getting overrun.

Ultimately, it’s been a brilliant start to the season for West Brom in terms of results and performances, with Mowatt crucial to that success. Of course, there’s a long way to go but fans will be very encouraged at how this season could play out, with the new boy at the heart of what they do.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.