2 goals, 4 progressive runs: How underrated Sheffield United star proved his worth to Jokanovic against Peterborough

It took them six matches to finally get off the mark in the Championship, but didn’t Sheffield United do it in emphatic style?

The start to the Blades’ league campaign can be described in many ways – underwhelming is probably the kindest verb to use when talking about it – but you got the feeling that it was only going to be a matter of time before Slavisa Jokanovic managed to get his squad to click.

And it seems as though a deadline day arrival in Morgan Gibbs-White has really helped on the attacking front, with the Wolves midfielder scoring and assisting on his debut in a 6-2 thrashing of Peterborough United, with young Iliman Ndiaye also starring with two goals himself.

Billy Sharp ran his socks off and assisted three goals but perhaps one of the more underrated players of Jokanovic’s side is Ben Osborn – let’s take a look at how he performed against Posh on Saturday.

Since signing for the Blades two years ago, Osborn has been seen more at central midfield and occasionally as a left-wing-back but under Jokanovic he is being utilised as a left-winger thanks to the lack of summer acquisitions in that position.

And Osborn certainly took his chance on Saturday to stake his claim to be a regular by scoring twice in the second half as the Yorkshire side romped to a victory.

The goals capped an impressive all-round performance from Osborn – as the stats from Wyscout show he played all 96 minutes of the contest and he was a creative threat, with four out of his five passes into the box being successful, as well as 45 of his passes in the match in general out of 53 coming off.

It was Osborn’s ability to carry the ball forward on the attack that helped create chances as well, with four progressive runs tallied as he played more as an out-and-out winger rather than an inside forward – he also completed four of his dribbles out of five.

The 27-year-old also won four out of his seven duels against a Peterborough defender which considering his size and stature is impressive enough – all-round it was certainly a performance worthy of him being a starting player in the coming weeks.