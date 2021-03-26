2 goals, 1.2 tackles a game: All-action ace has made big QPR difference since January

Queens Park Rangers have enjoyed a fine second half to the Championship season with them flying up the league table and now looking to try and secure a finish inside the top 12.

The Hoops have certainly turned things around since January and they will hope to build on that in the summer and make sure that 21/22 is really a campaign to remember.

It could be fair to say, then, that trying to keep the January arrivals on longer spells for the new campaign will be top of their priority this summer and, here, we’re taking a look at one of those names; Stefan Johansen:

It was an eye-catching deal when it was announced that the Hoops were bringing in the Norway skipper on a loan from west London rivals Fulham with many predicting that it would be a good signing.

Indeed, so that has proven with Johansen a regular in the QPR side throughout the hectic run of games we’ve had since January, providing an experienced presence to help the Hoops manage matches, turn results around and, ultimately, get points on the board.

He’s got goals and played plenty of neat passes with that left foot of his but it’s his ability to get about the pitch and knowledge of when to put his foot in or sometimes to give away a foul to break the game up that has been vital to Rangers.

QPR sought to bring in some experience in January, Charlie Austin an example of that too, and the striker has said the team has learned how to win ugly since their arrivals.

Indeed, Johansen has brought some real nouse and guile to the Rangers midfield, and keeping him past this season would be some statement.

He’s said he’s happy at QPR, let’s see if Rangers can get something sorted.