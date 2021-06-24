2 Fulham youngsters we could see breakthrough in the 2021/22 season

The 2021/22 season is set to be a fascinating one for Fulham.

Having been either promoted or relegated in each of their last four seasons, the Cottagers will be aiming to continue that pattern for a fifth season with promotion back to the Premier League.

But having just dropped out of the top-flight of English football, the Cottagers may now find it rather difficult to keep hold of some of their key men during the summer transfer window.

Of course, Fulham could look to replace those individuals in the market themselves, but there is also the possibility they could turn to their youth ranks in order to source some useful assets for next season.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look here, at two Fulham youngsters who could enjoy a breakthrough campaign at Craven Cottage over the next 12 months or so.

Fabio Carvalho

One player who has already started to show signs of the potential impact he could have for Fulham next season, is 18-year-old Fabio Carvalho.

The Portuguese winger made three league appearances for the Cottagers towards the back end of last season in the Premier League, often looking like an exciting talent, and even scoring his first senior goal in a 3-1 defeat at Southampton.

With Fulham dropping down to the Championship, the opportunity could now emerge for Carvalho to get an extended run in the side, considering the promise he showed with his attacking flare at a level that could be more suited to his experience, and you do feel as though he is a player plenty of the club’s fans will be excited about going into next season.

Jerome Opoku

With Joachim Andersen’s loan over, and Tosin Adarabioyo seemingly attracting Premier League interest, there could be plenty of change in the centre of Fulham’s defence in the next few months.

One player who may well be keen to take advantage of that, is Jerome Opoku. The 22-year-old has yet to make an appearance for Fulham since joining in 2019, instead spending time on loan in League One with Accrington Stanley and Plymouth over the past couple of years.

But having made over 50 appearances at that level, Opoku may feel that now is the time for him to step up to the Championship, and with a year remaining on his Fulham contract, this is a big year for him in terms of his Craven Cottage future, meaning those voids that need filling in the Cottagers’ defence, may have come at a rather useful time for the centre back.