2 Fulham transfer dilemmas that are looming over the club right now as 31st August creeps closer

Fulham have started this Sky Bet Championship season in very spritely fashion indeed and Marco Silva will be pleased with what he is seeing.

Any hangover from their relegation from the Premier League appears to have subsided at Craven Cottage, and focus is firmly on this season and trying to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

It’s early days, of course, but things are certainly looking promising in SW6 and Whites fans will hope that things are going to only get even better as we delve deeper into the season in the coming months.

Before then, meanwhile, the transfer window comes to a close at the end of this month and there are still a couple of issues Marco Silva will want sorting before the deadline…

The future of Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Anguissa is a quality operator in the middle of the park and would be a real asset for Fulham if he ended up staying this summer but Marco Silva will want to know either way as to whether he is staying or going in the near future, just in case he wants to bring in an extra body if he does leave.

There’s been considerable speculation linking Anguissa with a move away from the Cottage in recent weeks but nothing has gotten to a particularly formal stage as yet.

With just over a week left in the window, Silva will want to know exactly what’s going to happen here.

Fabio Carvalho’s contract

What a start to the season Carvalho has had, with him on the scoresheet again at the weekend in the win over Hull City.

He is a player of clear talent and has the potential to go far in the game, so it’s obvious why Fulham have offered him new terms.

As yet, though, he has not put pen to paper and that has sparked speculation over his future.

Silva will want to know just what Carvalho is planning and if he is thinking of leaving, Fulham will want to know so they can get as good a price as possible.

You’d think signing a deal and playing regularly this year for the club would be the best course of action, though, so let’s hope he does exactly that.

Quiz: Have Fulham won or lost more against each of these 25 British teams?

1 of 25 1. Bournemouth Won Lost