2 Fulham summer transfer decisions facing Marco Silva when the transfer window opens

Fulham are having an excellent season in the Sky Bet Championship this campaign.

The club are comfortably clear at the top of the Championship standings, and look destined for a return to the Premier League this summer.

With any promotion, Fulham will need to strengthen their squad if they are to survive in the top flight. In that sense, there are some big decisions ahead for the club and Marco Silva.

With that being said, we thought we’d take a look at two transfer decisions facing Silva and the Fulham hierarchy this summer.

The right-back situation

One area the Cottagers are going to have to look at for certain this summer is the right-back position.

Currently, they have Neco Williams on loan from Liverpool in the position, but the Welsh international is set to return to his parent club this summer.

There have been mixed reports over whether the Liverpool full-back will return to Craven Cottage permanently this summer, with reports indicating he could both return to the club, and that he may not.

Fulham quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Aleksandar Mitrovic Partizan Anderlecht

With links to Portuguese right-back Rafael Ramos in recent weeks, too, it is clearly a position the club are looking at ahead of the summer.

Tim Ream’s contract situation

Another crucial transfer decision facing Marco Silva and the Fulham hierarchy at present is whether or not to offer centre-back Tim Ream a new deal that would extend his stay at Craven Cottage.

According to Transfermarkt, the 34-year-old’s contract is set to expire this summer and as yet, no new deal has been announced by the club.

On the one hand, Ream has appeared 39 times for the club in the Championship this season, and it would appear a no brainer to offer him an extended deal.

However, there is a general feeling that having been up with the club twice in the Premier League before, that Ream is not cut out for the top-flight.

There is also age to consider, given he turns 35 in October, meaning he may well now be past the peak years of his career.

Whether or not to keep Ream at the club or allow him to leave is a difficult decision to make, given he has been a mainstay at the back for Fulham in such a successful campaign.