2 Fulham selection dilemmas Marco Silva is facing ahead of tonight’s clash with Luton

Fulham will be looking to win the Championship title at Craven Cottage this evening when they face Luton Town.

Marco Silva’s side are currently five points clear of nearest rivals AFC Bournemouth in the league standings and thus will be crowned champions of the second-tier if they beat the Hatters.

When you consider that Luton will be looking to guarantee a place in the play-offs tonight, Fulham know that they will need to be at their very best in order to secure a positive result in front of their supporters.

Having witnessed his team’s performance in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last week, it will be interesting to see whether Silva opts to make any alterations to his starting eleven for today’s fixture.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Fulham selection dilemmas Silva is facing ahead of this fixture…

Should Neeskens Kebano return to the side?

Neeskens Kebano was forced to watch on from the substitutes bench during his side’s defeat to Forest as Bobby Decordova-Reid was selected to feature on the left-hand side of the pitch by Silva.

Decordova-Reid ultimately failed to deliver the goods in this fixture as he recorded an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.18.

When you consider that Kebano has managed to provide an impressive total of 15 goal contributions in the second-tier this season, Silva may find it beneficial to turn to the 30-year-old for inspiration tonight.

By producing an eye-catching performance against Luton, the winger could help his side seal all three points in this particular fixture.

Will Tom Cairney be handed the opportunity to showcase his talent?

After missing the start of the campaign due to a knee injury, Tom Cairney has gone on to make 25 appearances in the second-tier for his side.

During these games, the 31-year-old has managed to score two goals for his side whilst he has also provided four assists for his team-mates.

Deployed as a substitute in Fulham’s meeting with Forest, Cairney could potentially return to the club’s starting eleven tonight if Silva opts to freshen up his options in midfield.

Whereas Harrison Reed is likely to keep his place in the side due to the fact that he has started in each of Fulham’s last 13 league games, Jean Michael Seri could potentially make way for Cairney.