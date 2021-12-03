2 Fulham selection dilemmas Marco Silva is facing ahead of tonight’s clash with Bournemouth

Fulham will be looking to extend their advantage at the top of the Championship standings this evening by beating AFC Bournemouth.

Since handing over the reins to Marco Silva earlier this year, the Cottagers have managed to make a fantastic start to life under the guidance of their new manager.

Unbeaten in their last nine league games, Fulham will be determined to produce an eye-catching performance against a Bournemouth side who currently occupy second-place in the table.

In what could be an enthralling encounter at Craven Cottage, it will be intriguing to see whether Silva decides to make any changes to his team for this fixture.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO Fulham selection dilemmas that Silva is facing ahead of tonight’s showdown with the Cherries…

Will Tom Cairney be handed the opportunity to feature in this fixture?

After being forced to watch on from the sidelines during the opening stages of the 2021/22 campaign, Tom Cairney marked his long-awaited return to action with a goal against Cardiff City in October.

The midfielder has since gone on to make five more appearances for Fulham in the Championship.

However, having missed the club’s two most recent league fixtures due to illness, Cairney may find it difficult to displace Harrison Reed or Jean Michael Seri in the club’s starting eleven this evening.

Silva could opt to use the midfielder as a substitute against Bournemouth after confirming that the Scotsman will be available for this fixture.

By leaning on his wealth of experience at this level, Cairney could help his side send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the division by securing all three points in this particular clash.

Could Bobby Decordova-Reid make his return to Fulham’s starting eleven?

Silva may decide to turn to Bobby Decordova-Reid for inspiration this evening as the 28-year-old has managed to show some signs of promise for Fulham this season.

During the 17 league games that he has played for the club during the current term, the attacking midfielder has provided seven direct goal contributions.

After being left on the substitutes bench for two of the club’s last three league games, Decordova-Reid will be determined to prove a point to his manager this evening if he is selected to start.

Having scored 33 goals at this level during his career, the former Bristol City man clearly knows exactly what it takes to compete in this division and thus it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he is able to make a positive impact for Fulham this evening.