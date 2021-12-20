2 Fulham selection dilemmas Marco Silva is facing ahead of club’s clash with Sheffield United

Fulham will be looking to extend their advantage at the top of the Championship standings these evening by securing a positive result in their showdown with Sheffield United.

The Cottagers’ closest rivals AFC Bournemouth were unable to leapfrog them in the table on Saturday as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough.

By securing an eighth home league win of the season tonight, Fulham will move five points clear of the Cherries.

Having witnessed his side fail to hold on to a lead in their recent clash with Luton Town, it will be intriguing to see whether Cottagers head coach Marco Silva makes any alterations to his team for their meeting with the Blades.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO selection dilemmas Silva is facing ahead of the club’s clash with United…

Should Josh Onomah be handed the opportunity to showcase his talent?

After being handed a start in each of the club’s opening six league games, Josh Onomah has recently fallen out of favour at Fulham following Tom Cairney’s return from injury.

Utilised predominantly as a substitute in recent months, the midfielder will be hoping that Silva will be willing to give him the opportunity to showcase his talent this evening.

However, with the likes of Cairney, Jean Michael Seri and Harrison Reed all vying for a place in the club’s starting eleven, Onomah may be forced to watch on from the sidelines for the club’s clash with the Blades.

Will Bobby Decordova-Reid or Fabio Carvalho start in a more advanced central role?

If Silva decides to revert back to the 4-2-3-1 formation that he has used on numerous occasions this season in tonight’s fixture, it will be intriguing to see whether the 44-year-old decides to select Bobby Decordova-Reid or Fabio Carvalho to feature in a more advanced central role.

Both of these players have illustrated that they are capable of competing in the Championship this season.

Decordova-Reid has created five goals for his team-mates whilst Carvalho has managed to find the back of the net on four occasions in 12 league appearances.

When you consider that Decordova-Reid has made 173 appearances at this level during his career to date, Silva may opt to turn to him for inspiration this evening due to his wealth of experience as Fulham will need to be at their very best to seal all three-points in-front of their supporters.