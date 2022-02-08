2 Fulham selection dilemmas Marco Silva is facing ahead of club’s clash with Millwall

Fulham will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship tonight when they host Millwall at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s side have embarked on an impressive run of form at this level since the turn of the year as they have managed to accumulate 13 points in their last five league games.

Held to a draw by Blackpool last month, the Cottagers know that they could put some more daylight between them and the chasing pack today in the second-tier by beating Millwall.

Having witnessed his side’s performance in their FA Cup defeat to Manchester City, it will be intriguing to see whether Silva opts to make any significant changes to his team for the club’s meeting with the Lions.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO Fulham selection dilemmas Silva is facing ahead of this fixture…

Will Antonee Robinson feature in this fixture?

Antonee Robinson missed Fulham’s clash with Pep Guardiola’s side on Saturday due to the fact that he participated in the United States’ meeting with Honduras last week.

When you consider that this particular international break has now reached a crescendo, the left-back could be in line to feature for the Cottagers today.

Robinson has recently produced some impressive performances in the Championship as he provided an assist during their victory over Reading before scoring against Birmingham City.

Although Joe Bryan has demonstrated during his career that he is capable of delivering the goods at this level, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he makes way for Robinson as his team-mate has made 23 league appearances this season.

Is Jean Michael Seri in line to make his return to the club’s starting eleven?

After featuring for Ivory Coast in the African Cup of Nations last month, Jean Michael Seri was introduced as a substitute during the club’s meeting with Manchester City.

Whilst the midfielder was unable to help his side produce a comeback in this showdown, he will be confident in his ability to produce an eye-catching performance this evening.

During the 2021/22 campaign, Seri has managed to average an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.09 in the Championship.

Whereas Harrison Reed is likely to keep his place in the club’s starting eleven, Seri could replace Nathaniel Chalobah in Fulham’s side.

Chalobah was handed a rare start against City and is likely to be used by Silva as a substitute tonight after making cameo appearances in each of the club’s last five league matches.