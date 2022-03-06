2 Fulham players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why

Fulham’s march towards the Premier League continued yesterday as they beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Craven Cottage.

That result has left Marco Silva’s men 12 points clear of third-placed Bournemouth, with a return to the top-flight seeming inevitable given the way the Cottagers are playing right now.

Whilst the boss won’t be getting carried away, attention is going to quickly turn to the summer when promotion is confirmed, with Fulham likely to have another busy window as they try to make the tweaks that are needed to ensure they’re competitive next season.

The excitement may centre on who they can bring in, but departures are likely too, and here we look at TWO players who could move on from the Londoners in the summer…

Joe Bryan

The former Bristol City left-back has proven himself to be a good player at this level over the years but he has found game time hard to come by at Fulham due to Antonee Robinson.

The American is the number one and whilst Bryan still has a year left on his deal, he may not be happy continuing as backup.

If he does look to leave to find regular football you would expect there to be plenty of interest in the player.

Anthony Knockaert

Some may have forgotten the winger is still at Fulham because he has barely featured this season and doesn’t make the matchday squad most weeks.

Again though, he is another who should have a lot to offer at Championship level, with Knockaert only 30.

Realistically, the ex-Brighton man won’t get minutes in the Premier League next season so he needs to leave to play and you would think a summer exit suits all parties.

