2 Fulham players who may be eyeing an exit from the club this month

Fulham may well be itching to get back playing this weekend in the FA Cup having spent the Christmas period without football for one reason or another.

The Cottagers haven’t played since 20th December, a match they lost to Sheffield United, with them ending their 2021 in pretty scabby fashion having gone on a run of draws prior.

2022 still very much offers hope of promotion to the Premier League, though, and it’ll be interesting to see if they make any signings in January to aid their cause.

On the flipside, there are exits that could potentially happen, too, and so here we’re taking a look at two examples of that…

Fabio Carvalho

Fabio Carvalho’s contract remains up in the air and he is now in the window where pre-contract agreements can be looked at with certain clubs.

That said, there’s also a chance that Fulham will want to simply just cash in on him if they feel he is not going to sign a new deal and so we’ll just have to see what transpires.

He may well stay to the end of the season and not sign a contract (of course he could sign a deal too,) but there’s surely a chance he leaves in this window.

Domingos Quina

It’s not been a particularly productive spell for Quina at Fulham and there is every chance that we’ll see his loan deal cut short this month and Watford then may look to send him elsewhere.

He’s still a young player having only turned 22 towards the end of last year and so it’s not the end of the world that this hasn’t worked out for him but, in saying that, he does need to be playing football to help his development and progression.

It’d be no shock to see him bid Craven Cottage farewell this month.

Quiz: Can you name which club Fulham signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Who did Fulham sign Aleksandar Mitrovic from? Sunderland Red Star Belgrade Anderlecht Newcastle United