2 Fulham players who could do with being loaned out in January

Fulham have made an impressive start to life back in the Championship with Marco Silva’s men looking every bit automatic promotion fodder.

The club have assembled a breath-taking squad for second tier level and therefore it is going to be very tough for Silva to keep everyone happy playing time wise.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is the most high profile loan departure at Fulham, he joined Napoli towards the end of the transfer window however there are four others gaining experience elsewhere. Goalkeeper George Wickens is at Wealdstone, Jerome Opoku has joined Vejle Boldklub in Denmark, Timmy Abraham is at Newport County and Sylvester Jasper has joined Colchester United.

Silva has made it clear who his favourites are and to what extent players are likely to be involved in the first team picture in this opening stretch. So there will come a time in the next few months when the Cottagers are discussing further loan outgoings ahead of the January transfer window.

With that in mind, we have taken a look at two players who could do with being loaned out in January…

Steven Sessegnon

Steven Sessegnon’s contract at Craven Cottage ends in the summer with the club reserving the option to extend it for another year. The 21-year-old has only been involved in Premier League 2 so far this term, compared to the experience he gained with 18 appearances for Bristol City last season a return to U23 football is a backward step.

The England U21 international should find another Championship club or team who play a similar style that Silva is looking to implement at Fulham to go to and get some game time, clearly the opportunities are not forthcoming this season so Sessegnon should go on loan for the second half of the campaign.

Marlon Fossey

Marlon Fossey, 23, is the oldest player in the Fulham U23 squad and spent some time in League One last season with Shrewsbury Town.

The right back made nine appearances for the Shrews at the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign before picking up a knee injury, his recovery seems to have gone well having recently chipped in with two assists from four outings in Premier League 2 this term.

Fossey will be hoping for some more senior football experience this season once he proves his fitness and January could come at the right time to facilitate a temporary exit.