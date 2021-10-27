2 Fulham players who could be subject to January transfer interest and why

Fulham are in good form at the moment in the Sky Bet Championship and will be eager to carry that on this weekend as they face a huge clash against promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion.

The Cottagers have won all three of their league games since the international break came to an end earlier this month and have just conceded one goal, scoring ten at the other end.

Certainly, they’re looking very strong at the moment but with that comes the risk of players attracting interest from further afield, whilst there are some players within the squad whose futures are currently up in the air thanks to ongoing contract situations.

Here, we take a look at two players who could be subject to January transfer interest and why…

Fabio Carvalho

It’s not exactly a stretch to imagine Carvalho will be looked at by several sides this January transfer window, particularly as things stand.

If he signs a new contract at Fulham then that should give the Whites enough of a chance to keep him for a little while longer but, right now, his deal is up next summer and plenty of sides will be eager to get him in on a cut-price deal.

Without doubt, he’s the most high-profile player at the club whose future is uncertain right now.

Anthony Knockaert

Knockaert has found it hard to get back into the fold at Fulham since returning from Nottingham Forest and his loan there, and it is quite reasonable to think he might be on the move in January if someone comes in for him.

Marco Silva has used the likes of Neeskens Kebano, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Harry Wilson and Ivan Cavaleiro all in front of him this year and that has meant he’s only featured in a couple of League Cup games.

There’s every chance someone might offer to take him off Fulham’s hands in the next window.

