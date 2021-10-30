2 Fulham player dilemmas that Marco Silva has to weigh up pre-West Brom

Fulham will be hoping to inflict further pressure on the Championship’s top spot when they host West Brom this afternoon.

The Cottagers are currently five points off Bournemouth at the second-tier summit, but today’s opposition will move above them with a victory.

Marco Silva’s side sent out a statement by beating a revitalised Nottingham Forest 4-0 at The City Ground on Sunday and will be hoping to kick on and distance themselves from the promotion-chasing pack behind them.

Fulham have picked up 16 points from seven games at Craven Cottage this season, however, they are yet to beat a side in the top six.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Fulham academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Mark Hudson Yes No

Here, we take a look at two player dilemmas that Marco Silva has to deal with ahead of kick off against The Baggies.

A return for Joe Bryan

Joe Bryan is back available for selection again according to West London Sport, and it remains to be seen who is actually first-choice left-back this season.

Both Bryan and Antonee Robinson offer contrasting abilities but are both strong candidates at left-back.

Robinson’s athleticism and Bryan’s composure and intelligence would make a world-class left-back, that is for sure.

Silva will be aware of the attacking threat that West Brom pose, but he will not make his choice solely on what the opposition offer.

Fabio Carvalho straight back into the fray?

Fabio Carvalho has enjoyed an excellent start to his life in professional football, but a toe injury has slightly halted his progress in recent weeks.

His performances in the Championship have even attracted the attention of the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona, demonstrating the talent that Fulham have at their disposal.

Silva confirmed to West London Sport yesterday that Carvalho is back available for today’s clash at Craven Cottage, but it remains to be seen if he will make the starting XI.