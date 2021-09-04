2 Fulham dilemmas that will be playing on Marco Silva’s mind over the international break

It’s been an excellent start to the season for Fulham, as they search for another immediate promotion from the Championship.

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, the Cottagers have responded in extremely impressive style at the start of this season.

Marco Silva’s side have claimed 13 points from a possible 15 in their opening five league games, putting them top of the Championship table as we reach the September international break.

However, there are still some issues that Silva will no doubt want to address as he aims to fine-tune his side for their latest bid to make a swift return to the top-flight of English football this season.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look here, at two dilemmas that may well have given Silva plenty to think about over the course of this international break.

Fabio Carvalho contract

Having emerged onto the scene at the end of last season, Carvalho has continued to impress at the start of the campaign, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the Cottagers’ five league games so far.

But with the 19-year-old’s contract expiring at the end of this season, and a long list of clubs already linked with moves for the winger, Fulham could have a battle on their hands to retain the services of the teenager long-term.

Given the clear talent he possesses, it would be a big blow for Fulham to lose Carvalho so early in his career.

But given his contract situation means that international clubs could sign him for free on a pre-contract agreement as early as January, Silva will surely want to see an agreement secured for Carvalho sooner rather than later, to avoid coming under to much pressure with regards to the teenager’s future.

Can you get 20/20 on this quiz about Fulham's season so far?

1 of 20 Which League One side did Fulham defeat in pre-season at Craven Cottage? Gillingham Charlton Oxford Ipswich

Penalty problems

A string of penalty misses did not help Fulham as they slipped out of the Premier League last season, and while it hasn’t been as big an issue this time around, it is something that still seems to be hanging over the Cottagers.

Aleksandar Mitrovic added another to the long list of spot kick failures for Fulham in their 3-0 win over Stoke in the final game before the international break, while Harry Wilson’s miss from the spot for Wales against Finland earlier this week suggests he may not be the answer to the Cottager’s issues from the 12 yards either.

That is something that could yet come back to haunt Fulham at some point this season if things continue in this way, given how decisive a spot kick could yet be in picking up an important result at some stage of the campaign.

You feel penalties may need to become a more regular feature on the club’s training schedule in the weeks to come.