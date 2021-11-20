2 Fulham dilemmas facing Marco Silva ahead of Barnsley match today

Fulham will be looking to extend their current unbeaten run in the Championship this afternoon to seven games when they host Barnsley at Craven Cottage.

After suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Coventry City last month, Marco Silva’s side have managed to take their game to new heights as they have recently produced several fantastic attacking displays.

The Cottagers managed to put four past Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest before sealing a remarkable 7-0 triumph over Blackburn Rovers.

With AFC Bournemouth not set to play until Sunday, Fulham will climb to the top of the Championship standings if they beat the Tykes.

Ahead of this clash, we have decided to take a look at TWO selection dilemmas that Silva is facing…

Who will replace Denis Odoi at full-back?

With Denis Odoi set to miss today’s clash with Barnsley due to suspension, it will be intriguing to see who Silva decides to draft in as his replacement at right-back.

After being brought on as a substitute during Fulham’s clash with Peterborough United earlier this month, Kenny Tete could be in line to make his fifth start of the 2021/22 campaign at Craven Cottage.

Cyrus Christie could also be included in the club’s match-day squad for the second time this season.

Tete will be determined to deliver an eye-catching performance against Barnsley if he is given the opportunity to showcase his talent in this fixture.

Will Tom Cairney return to the club’s starting eleven?

Since making his long-awaited return from injury in Fulham’s meeting with Cardiff City last month, Tom Cairney has been used predominantly as a substitute by Silva.

The midfielder’s only league start of the current campaign came during the club’s 4-0 victory over Forest.

Although it is fair to say that the likes of Harrison Reed and Jean Michael Seri have both been relatively impressive for Fulham this season, Cairney may be given the chance to impress today if Silva opts to rotate his team ahead of the busy Christmas period.

Having made 305 appearances at this level during his career to date, the 30-year-old knows exactly what it takes to thrive in this division and thus will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods for Fulham this afternoon.