2 fresh dilemmas Tony Mowbray will have at Blackburn Rovers after weekend clash with Swansea City

Blackburn Rovers enjoyed a strong start to the Championship season on Saturday afternoon.

A 2-1 win over Swansea City at Ewood Park courtesy of goals from Sam Gallagher and Ben Brereton-Diaz secured a first opening day win for Rovers since the 2010/11 season.

But despite that success, there are still some issues that will have emerged for Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray in the wake of curtain raiser to the new campaign.

So here, we’ve taken a look at two dilemmas that Mowbray will now have to deal with, as he looks ahead to the rest of the season.

Replacing Adam Armstrong

One Blackburn player who was conspicuous by his absence against Swansea on Saturday afternoon, was Adam Armstrong.

Following his 29-goal campaign last season, Armstrong had been the subject of plenty of speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League this summer, which prompted Mowbray to leave him out of the matchday squad at the weekend, and a move to Southampton now looks to be imminent.

As a result, Rovers now find themselves with the task of filling the goalscoring void left by Armstrong, something they will surely have to do, having missed a number of chances to put further gloss on the scoreline on Saturday, something you feel they would have done had Armstrong been on the field.

Strength in depth

It is not just Armstrong that Rovers will have to replace in the final few weeks of the summer transfer window, and their substitutes bench against Swansea, was a perfect example of that.

With 11 players having left the club at the end of their contracts or loans earlier this summer, and several more absent through injury, the fact that Rovers have yet to make a signing this summer, meant they named a bench that of seven players, with just ten Championship starts between them (six of which belonged to midfielder Jacob Davenport).

Over the course of such a long and testing season, you feel that at the very least, relying on players with that little experience would be a considerable, highlighting the need for Blackburn to add to the their squad in a number of positions before the window closes.