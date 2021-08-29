2 fresh dilemmas Slavisa Jokanovic faces at Sheffield United after their 0-0 draw v Luton Town

Sheffield United secured their second point of the season during yesterday 0-0 draw with Luton Town.

The Blades remain in 23rd place after their trip to Kenilworth Road and they still sit with just a single goal to their name after five Championship games.

Admitting that he “cannot be satisfied” with his team’s performance against The Hatter yesterday, Slavisa Jokanovic also told The Star that his side did not show enough quality or energy to win the match.

Also in his post-match interview with the Examiner Live, the former Watford manager urged the board to “stick to your promise” in regard to new signings before the window slams shut on Tuesday.

Here, we take a look at two fresh dilemmas the Serb faces after their 0-0 draw at Luton Town yesterday…

The extent of the injury to George Baldock

George Baldock was forced off during the first half against The Hatters yesterday, with an injury to his foot.

Jokanovic will perhaps be quite happy that the international break has come when it has, giving time for Baldock to recover.

At first glance, the injury he picked looked to be a result of the impact, as opposed to anything muscular, which will certainly be a big boost.

Jayden Bogle came on and provided an attacking threat at right wing-back when Baldock came off. And, whilst it seems that Baldock has firmly established himself as first-choice right-back under the Serb, Bogle did not harm his chances.

Freshening up the midfield

The midfield three of Sander Berge, John Fleck, and Oliver Norwood struggled at times to deal with Luton’s athleticism.

All three players possess quality of a very high level, but when Luke Freeman came on and was handed a more advanced role, he brought attacking intent and a bit more positivity to United’s forward play.

After two misplaced passes, Freeman grew into the game and has certainly given Jokanovic something to think about over the international break.

It remains to be seen if the Serb adds anymore attacking reinforcements to his side after their pursuit of Ronaldo Vieira ended.

