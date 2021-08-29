2 fresh dilemmas Paul Cook faces at Ipswich Town after their 2-2 draw v AFC Wimbledon

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook will have been left frustrated once more yesterday as he saw his side surrender a two goal lead to draw against AFC Wimbledon at Portman Road.

Things had been going well for the Tractor Boys in the second half as Joe Pigott put them ahead from the spot, before Wes Burns then doubled their lead on home turf with a well struck effort into the far top left corner of the net.

However Wimbledon soon hit back through a Ben Heneghan header before substitute Jack Rudoni struck in the last minute of stoppage time to steal a deserved point for the Dons.

As a result of their defensive misdemeanours, Ipswich now sit in the bottom four of Sky Bet League One and will be looking to go back to the drawing board again as pressure mounts on the shoulders of Cook.

Quiz: Have Ipswich Town won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Have Ipswich Town won or lost more games against Norwich City? Won more Lost more

Here, we take a look at TWO fresh dilemmas that the Ipswich boss is facing after this latest set back…

Two up top or a lone striker?

Whilst Pigott got off the mark on Saturday and had an all round good effect on the game, many people will be questioning why Cook continues to stick with just one player up front.

The Tractor Boys possess a wealth of attacking options that is the envy of a lot of the other sides in the division and it seems strange that they are only utilising one of these striking options in games.

Pigott is a player who thrives more in a front two and often appeared to be isolated when in possession of the ball.

Cook may well wish to consider slotting in the likes of Louie Barry in alongside his number nine moving forwards.

Coulson or Penny at left back?

Hayden Coulson had a half decent game for the home side up against the exciting talent that is Wimbledon’s Ayoub Assal and it could be argued that he came out on top in the end against the Moroccan youth international.

Cook now needs to work out whether he should stick with the Middlesbrough loanee as his first choice left back or look to blood in Matt Penney after benching the summer signing from Sheffield Wednesday.

Both players offer a great threat going forwards, although Coulson is sure to be the most likely to start because of Middlesbrough’s desire for him to play regular first team football.

It’s a good dilemma for the Ipswich boss to have but it does appear he is closing in on having a settled back four now.