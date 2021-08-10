2 fresh dilemmas Nigel Pearson will have at Bristol City after weekend clash with Blackpool

Conceding a late goal can instantly turn a good performance into a disappointing one and that’s exactly what happened to Bristol City on the weekend.

Chris Martin’s first-half header looked to have secured all three points for the Robins in front of an opening weekend crowd at Ashton Gate on Saturday but Blackpool’s 93rd-minute equaliser spoiled the party.

There were certainly positives to take from the game but it is hard not to focus on the negatives in a game in which a draw certainly felt more like two points lost than one gained.

Nigel Pearson has suggested he won’t spend too much time mulling over the defeat, particularly with an EFL Cup tie against Forest Green Rovers tonight, but we’ve outlined two dilemmas facing him after the weekend’s game against Blackpool…

The left-wing

Callum O’Dowda was handed the start on the left flank on Saturday but lasted less than 10 minutes before being forced off due to injury – an all too familiar sight for the Ashton Gate faithful.

Pearson could shed little light on the injury after the game but now faces a fresh dilemma concerning what his best option is on the left side of the attacking three in the 4-2-3-1 formation that he favours.

Kasey Palmer produced an impressive display after coming on as a substitute, while Nahki Wells has been used there in the past and young players such as Sam Bell and Sam Pearson are also an option.

However, Palmer and Wells are better suited to other roles in the side while Bell and Pearson are both still very young and inexperienced.

Then there’s O’Dowda, who seems yet again to be plagued by the injury issues that have hampered his City career.

It is fair to say that left-wing is a problem position for Pearson right now.

Killing off and seeing out games

There’s no doubt that City were the dominant side against Blackpool but ultimately they were unable to kill off the game or see it out.

The Robins had their chances but weren’t clinical enough while Pearson’s late changes, particularly the introduction of Joe Williams for Alex Scott, didn’t work and left his side struggling for any control in the match.

City don’t look like a side with the quality or firepower to blow opposition sides away at the moment but Pearson is going to have to find a way to help his team kill off or see out games more effectively.

If he doesn’t, the Ashton Gate faithful could be in for a lot more frustration this term.