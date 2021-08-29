2 fresh dilemmas Marco Silva faces at Fulham after their 3-0 win v Stoke City

Fulham managed to secure an impressive 3-0 win at home to Stoke City on Saturday to continue their promising start to the campaign in the Championship.

Marco Silva’s side had managed to secure ten points from their opening four matches to leave themselves looking strong in the English second tier following their relegation from the Premier League last term.

Stoke represented a tough task for Fulham with them coming into the game on the same points and having proven to be a tough opponent to face in the opening weeks of the season.

However, Fulham’s attacking talent in the final third proved to be too much for the Potters on the day and Silva’s side have continued to show that they are going to be a major force in the Championship this term.

The result takes Fulham to the top of the table with 13 points from a possible 15, but there will still be one or two things that Silva will be looking at within his side to try and improve over the coming weeks and months.

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO fresh dilemmas that Silva will face following their fine win against Stoke…

Finding a way to take more of their chances in the final third

On the face of it, a 3-0 win against one of the teams that have started the season in strong form in the opening weeks would be an excellent result and represents a pretty flawless performance.

However, if Silva was being critical of his players he would have wanted them to make more of some of the excellent chances that they created in the final third of the field against Stoke.

Fulham took a fifth-minute lead through Harry Wilson but they did not manage to double their advantage until the 53rd minute.

They could easily have been out of sight by half time had Jean Michael Seri, Fabio Carvalho and Tosin Adarabioyo not been denied by Stoke’s Joe Bursik from chances they maybe should have converted.

In total Fulham managed to fire in 19 efforts on goal to Stoke’s 11 and also had nine attempts on target in the final third.

That sort of chance creation suggests that they are doing all of the right things in the build-up and now they just maybe need to convert more often to get even more end product that they deserve.

That though is a minor issue really for Fulham who are the division’s leading scorers so far with 13 goals from their opening five matches.

They will score goals for sure, but after missing chances cost them last term often in the Premier League they will hope to improve their conversion rate in coming weeks.

Whether Fulham actually need a new right-back after all

Some of the talk heading into the game was around Fulham’s potential need to invest in a new right-back before the summer transfer window comes to an end.

That comes after Silva suggested to the media ahead of the game against Stoke that Cyrus Christie is set to find a move away from Craven Cottage before the window shuts.

Therefore with Kenny Tete having suffered an injury, Fulham were potentially thinking that they might need to bring in a new right-back to strengthen their squad.

Dennis Odoi started at right-back against Stoke and the defender managed to deliver a very strong performance in that position for Fulham.

He managed to make three clearances, two tackles and won six duels to prove that he can be a very solid option for them once again this term now he is needed.

Fulham also know that they have got Steven Sessegnon waiting behind Odoi for a chance to impress Silva if anything happens to the defender.

Therefore the question heading into deadline day will now be, do they really need another right-back?