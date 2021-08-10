2 fresh dilemmas Lee Johnson will have at Sunderland after weekend clash with Wigan Athletic

Sunderland made the perfect start to their Sky Bet League One campaign at the weekend as they beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 at the Stadium of Light after coming from behind.

A goal from Gwion Edwards put the visitors ahead before strikes from Aiden McGeady and Ross Stewart turned the game on it’s head as Lee Johnson and co picked up their first victory of the season on the opening day.

There was plenty to be excited about for the Sunderland faithful, with Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle in particular acquitting himself well as he made his debut at the heart of the back four alongside the equally impressive Tom Flanagan as the duo successfully nullified the former Black Cats’ striker Charlie Wyke.

Meanwhile McGeady was also quick to show that he still had a lot to offer after signing a new contract with the club in the summer as they bid to get promotion back to the Championship once more.

Here, we take a look at TWO fresh dilemmas that Lee Johnson will have at Sunderland after the win over Wigan…

Jack Diamond to be thrown back in?

The exciting young academy graduate was left on the bench in the weekend victory over Wigan and will undoubtedly be knocking on Lee Johnson’s door in search of a starting spot before long.

Diamond greatly impressed in the previous campaign and was a standout performer as the Black Cats attempted to get out of the division that they have grown tired of since suffering relegation back in 2018.

He is more of a direct and pacey option than Lynden Gooch out wide and will be a useful asset for Johnson to utilise either from the start or off the bench.

Make no mistake about it, Diamond will be chomping at the bit to be involved in tonight’s cup game against Port Vale.

Bailey Wright to continue on the bench?

Wright made his return from injury for the last few minutes of the contest on Saturday and will surely be looking to regain his place in the starting eleven.

The Australian has been linked with a move away this summer but it appears there hasn’t been any movement of late with regards to him potentially moving on from the North East.

He was a regular under Johnson last term and has fought back well from his groin injury.

Flanagan and Doyle will definitely be kept on their toes over the next few weeks as they seek to hold onto their starting spots.