2 fresh dilemmas Grant McCann will have at Hull City after weekend clash with Preston North End

Hull City returned to the Sky Bet Championship in style on Saturday, beating Preston North End 4-1 at Deepdale.

With a comprehensive victory and a very impressive performance on Saturday, the main problems Grant McCann will face ahead of the first home league game of the season against QPR will come in his team selection.

Here are a couple of dilemmas that McCann may consider ahead of this weekend’s game at the MKM Stadium:

Natural or unnatural left-back

Due to the unavailability of first choice left-back Callum Elder and Brandon Fleming, who McCann said after the game in an interview with BBC Radio Humberside wasn’t fully fit due to a disruptive pre-season, the City boss chose Josh Emmanuel to fill the void on the left side of defence. Despite McCann also stating he doesn’t like playing someone on their unnatural side, the 23-year-old put in an impressive performance at Deepdale with his pace and power proving a problem, not just going forward but not allowing the threat of Tom Barkhuizen to get past him on multiple occasions.

Due to this impressive performance, Emmanuel has made a real case of cementing a potential starting spot on the left, despite fierce competition from Fleming and Elder.

Emmanuel also performed well on his natural side in the Carabao Cup defeat to Wigan last night, but it looks unlikely that he would edge out Lewie Coyle in the starting XI on the right hand side, as the Hull-born full-back was another standout performer on Saturday.

Midfield selection

The midfield on Saturday was one of City’s main strengths. However, with impressive substitute cameos from Andy Cannon and Matt Smith, McCann will face some more tough calls ahead of the clash with QPR. With Richie Smallwood having ‘his best game in a Hull City shirt’, according to his manager, his place seems extremely tenable despite recent criticism on social media, as well as Docherty and Moncur’s creativity and energy causing problems throughout before the latter moved onto the right wing.

This may also prove a problem not just ahead of this weekend’s game, but for most of the season if performances are at a high standard due to City’s depth in this area of the park.

Last night’s cup defeat also saw a rotated midfield, with Moncur, Cannon and Smith the midfield three, and all showing bursts of good quality in the game. But with Docherty and Smallwood rested it seems likely that they will both return, with one of last night’s three starters joining them.

