2 fresh dilemmas Gary Rowett will have at Millwall after weekend clash with QPR

After sharing a point at the weekend with London rivals QPR in a close but lively 1-1 draw, Millwall manager Gary Rowett will have to ask himself some key questions ahead of his side’s next league fixture, at home to Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.

Jed Wallace gave his side the perfect start in search of a first win at QPR for 32 years as he controlled a clearance and struck a fine shot into the top corner on 11 minutes. His strike would be equalled in measure of quality as Rob Dickie struck from 25 yards out to make the score 1-1 after 31 minutes, which it would remain at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Here, we take a look at TWO fresh dilemmas that Gary Rowett will have when Blackburn come to town after the draw with QPR…

Will Jake Cooper slot back into the back three?

The 26-year-old defender was absent from the Lions defence on Saturday as Rowett played Arsenal loanee Daniel Ballard alongside Shaun Hutchinson and Murray Wallace in a back three. The new trio ultimately defended well and received praise from the manager.

Cooper, however, has only missed four league games in the last three years and is a vital cog in the Millwall defence. So, should the player be able to make a comeback against Blackburn, will he return to the starting 11 or be benched?

The decision may well be made depending on how the Englishman gets through this evening’s cup tie with Portsmouth. If Cooper plays a full and important role do not be surprised to see him lining up against Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Wing-backs to be given licence to attack?

The Millwall boss has already identified that he wants more of an attacking threat from his wing backs, so with this in mind is the wing-back the perfect formation to unleash the likes of Danny McNamara and Scott Malone, who both started Saturday’s draw with QPR?

After a breaking onto the professional scene, young 22-year-old McNamara will want to add goals and assists to his game. The best way of doing so is in such a formation that allows wing-backs to flood the box and get on the end of crosses or be the one providing said crosses.

Malone netted on six occasions last season so a repeat of this tally would be a fine return for a player defined as a wing-back or defender. Given he has the number 11 shirt, it would demonstrate the faith the club have in his ability to get forward and make things happen so expect the same this campaign.

