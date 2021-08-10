2 fresh dilemmas Darren Moore will have at Sheffield Wednesday after weekend clash with Charlton Athletic

Sheffield Wednesday shared the spoils with Charlton Athletic in their first match of the new League One season at The Valley.

Neither side could find the breakthrough they were looking to make on the day, as the points were shared, in a closely-fought battle between both teams.

Darren Moore can take plenty of positives from the game though, with Charlton narrowly missing out on a top-six finish last term in the third tier of English football, so it was a good test for the Owls in their opening match of the 2021/22 campaign.

They’re set to return to action next weekend, when they host Doncaster Rovers, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Moore’s side, as they look to pick up their first win of this season.

We take a look at TWO fresh dilemmas that Darren Moore will have at Sheffield Wednesday after their goalless draw against Charlton Athletic.

Who replaces Callum Paterson?

Paterson was forced off early on in their stalemate with a head injury. Darren Moore confirmed that the forward had been knocked out after a collision after a Charlton corner, although he was responsive and walking around the dressing room after the match.

But the Sheffield Wednesday boss now faces a dilemma on which player could potentially replace him in the starting XI for the clash against Doncaster Rovers.

Florian Kamberi replaced the Scotsman on the day, although the likes of Lee Gregory also likely to be pushing for a start in their upcoming clash at Hillsborough.

Josh Windass remains unavailable for selection though, and Moore will be hoping to have both Windass and Paterson back in training at the earliest of opportunities.

Should Lewis Gibson start?

Gibson signed on loan from Premier League side Everton earlier this month, and could potentially be in line to be involved against Doncaster Rovers this weekend.

The defender spent the 2020/21 season on loan with Berkshire-based Reading, but found regular game time hard to come by throughout that campaign.

He can operate at both left-back and centre-back, and it’ll be interesting to see whether he’s in contention for a start against Donny.